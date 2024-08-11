iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 567.6% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 446,241 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

