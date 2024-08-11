iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,395. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.