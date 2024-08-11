iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $441,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,954,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

