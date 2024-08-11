iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,487. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

