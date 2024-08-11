iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 507,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

