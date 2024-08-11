iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

