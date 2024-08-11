iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.26. 32,141,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.