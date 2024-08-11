iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is LPF Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LPF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

