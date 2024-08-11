Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 24.9 %

IOVA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 23,625,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.