Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

