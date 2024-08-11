Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
