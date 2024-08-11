Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.45. 233,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.