Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

ISRG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.43. 1,022,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $6,802,276. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

