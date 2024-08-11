Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.