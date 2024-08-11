International Money Express’ (IMXI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

IMXI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 597,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,229.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

