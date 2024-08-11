International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $107.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.07.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.