Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.