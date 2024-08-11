Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson lowered shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellicheck

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

