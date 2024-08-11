Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 1,449,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,014. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after purchasing an additional 606,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

