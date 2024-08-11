Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $20.15 on Friday. 75,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

