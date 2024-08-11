Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.79.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,963. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

