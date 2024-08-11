Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INSM traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 227,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,747 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.