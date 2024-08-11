Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 1,535,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

