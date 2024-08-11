Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $180,293.50 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.