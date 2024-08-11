Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $3,603,062.50 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $575.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.23. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

