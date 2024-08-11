Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $124.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.