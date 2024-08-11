Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $312,270.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.4 %

HURN opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

