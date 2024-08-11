Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 189,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,973. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.