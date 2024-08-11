Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

IIPR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,739. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $125.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,116,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

