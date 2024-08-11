InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.26. InfuSystem shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 53,671 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFU. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of -600,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 52.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 169.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

