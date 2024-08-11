Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.19).

Several research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

INF opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 684 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 886 ($11.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 848.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 826.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

