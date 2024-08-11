Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,721. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

