Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 264,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,966. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.