Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.76. 5,918,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,002. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $787.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.18. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

