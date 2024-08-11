Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. 62,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,398. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.