Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 203,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,869. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

