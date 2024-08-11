Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,175 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 594,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,674. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

