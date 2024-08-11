Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

