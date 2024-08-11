Ignite Planners LLC Has $543,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 4,222,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

