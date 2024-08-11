Ignite Planners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

