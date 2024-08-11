Ignite Planners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 380,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 1,504,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,637. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

