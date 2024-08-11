Ignite Planners LLC Has $168,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 140,773 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.06 on Friday, hitting 11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.04. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

