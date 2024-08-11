IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.71.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

TSE IGM traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.73. 230,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,028. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.