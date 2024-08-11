IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $771.68

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 771.68 ($9.86) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.68). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 913.50 ($11.67), with a volume of 569,735 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 965.50 ($12.34).

The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.63), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($268,499.42). Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

