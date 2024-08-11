ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells $295,425.50 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

