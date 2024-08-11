IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 583,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,426,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in IAC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

