Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HY. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE HY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 95,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

