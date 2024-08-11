Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Macquarie

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.11.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 569,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.