Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

DTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. 634,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

