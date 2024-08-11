Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

