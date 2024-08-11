HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $570.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.